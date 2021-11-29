Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

