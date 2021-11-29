Sumo Logic (SUMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

