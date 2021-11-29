Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 293 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.55 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

