Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $198.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

