Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,257 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

