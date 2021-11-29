Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

