Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,683 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

