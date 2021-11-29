Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 14,090 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

