Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Stryker stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

