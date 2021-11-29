StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $588,178.26 and approximately $70.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,445,533,413 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.