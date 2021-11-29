Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.26.

SEOAY opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

