Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

