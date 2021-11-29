Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 659.3% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 550.5 days.

STKAF stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

