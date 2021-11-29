Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,874. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

