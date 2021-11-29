Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,033. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

