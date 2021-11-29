Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 204,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,130. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

