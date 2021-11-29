Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Acquires 574 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

