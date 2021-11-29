Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 3,501 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,174. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

