Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,233 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 633.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.53. The company had a trading volume of 403,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,271,988. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

