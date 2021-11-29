Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.51 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,083. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

