Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 4,273 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

