State Street Corp Sells 4,917 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.49% of Apyx Medical worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

