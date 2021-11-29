State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.