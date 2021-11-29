State Street Corp Purchases 36,485 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Duluth worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $434.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

