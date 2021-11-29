State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 2,972.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.62% of Trevena worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trevena by 102.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

