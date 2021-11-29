State Street Corp Has $5.32 Million Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

LCTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

