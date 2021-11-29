State Street Corp Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2,055.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.45% of Kirkland’s worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

