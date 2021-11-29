State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 492,456 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Natixis increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 295,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCMG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GCMG opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

