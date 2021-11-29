State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 59 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $895,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,792 shares of company stock worth $11,820,051. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $271.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $283.49.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

