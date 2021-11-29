State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $897,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,380.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,140 shares of company stock worth $10,709,385 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

