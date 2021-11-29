State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Post were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

POST stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.