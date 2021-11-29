State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

