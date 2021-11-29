State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.87

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 68350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,945 shares of company stock worth $7,945,727 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $56,047,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,975,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

