Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

