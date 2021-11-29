Stakenet Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,591.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $23.30 million and $49,591.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00313904 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010523 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005426 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,859,778 coins and its circulating supply is 122,320,741 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

