Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 215 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

DUK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

