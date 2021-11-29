Stableford Capital II LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

