Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.38. 17,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,720. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

