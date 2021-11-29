Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.