Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 13,093 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

