Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $124.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.