Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after buying an additional 1,263,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $24,420,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

