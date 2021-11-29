Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $205.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

