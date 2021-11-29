Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

