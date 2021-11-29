Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
