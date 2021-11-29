Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 3,150 ($41.15) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,370 ($44.03).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,523 ($46.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,786.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,813.09.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.