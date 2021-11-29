SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 124,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

