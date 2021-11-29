SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

