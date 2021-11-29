SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $85.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

