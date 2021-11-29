SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 7.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,365. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.