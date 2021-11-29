Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 75691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8694 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.